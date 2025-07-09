A deadly 1987 flood scarred the same Texas county that is reeling through another disaster

A large portion of the state flooded, killing at least 13 people and causing vast damage, especially to agriculture. Month after month of 1991 was wetter than normal. Then more than half of the state was hit with more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain over a six-day period ahead of Christmas. That caused flooding not only in the Guadalupe basin but created what officials called ''one of the most voluminous floods recorded in the history of the State of Texas.''