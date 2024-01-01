NEW YORK — Five people died when the car they were in crashed on a New York City parkway Monday morning, police said.
The Mazda was heading north on the Cross Island Parkway in the borough of Queens when it collided with another vehicle just before 6 a.m. The five people in the car were pronounced dead at the crash scene near the Whitestone Bridge, according to the New York Police Department.
Photos from the scene show the car overturned on the roadway.
The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police did not immediately identify the five people who were killed.
An investigation into the crash was continuing.
