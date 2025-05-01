A crackdown on diversity programs is reshaping college graduation ceremonies

PHOENIX — As a first-generation college student, Austin Kissinger was looking forward to celebrating graduation with others of similar backgrounds who helped each other find their way at the University of Kentucky. Typically, Kentucky students who are the first in their family to graduate from college pick a faculty member to join them in a special ceremony.
Earlier this month, the university canceled the ceremony, along with other convocations that recognize Black and LGBTQ+ students, citing the Trump administration's campaign to rein in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Those student groups pooled resources for a celebration together off campus — without the school's involvement — but Kissinger said the about-face left him and others feeling unsupported.
''It's kind of like you're taking away our celebration, like you're not letting us embrace who we want to be,'' said Kissinger, a graduating senior who leads the university's First Generation Student Organization. ''You're not letting us represent what we do at the university.''
President Donald Trump's calls to eliminate any program that treats students differently because of their race have brought new scrutiny of affinity graduation ceremonies. The events have long been a way to build community and recognize the achievements and unique experiences of underrepresented students.
Many affinity ceremonies are on track to proceed as usual around the country, with colleges saying the events comply with new guidance.
But some colleges are pulling back support. Those include Harvard University, which is battling the Trump administration over demands related to campus activism and diversity efforts on campus. Despite suing the administration over some of its attempts to force changes on campus, Harvard told students it would no longer provide funding, staffing or spaces for affinity celebrations, the Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported.
Some colleges act to comply with Trump administration guidance