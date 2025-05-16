Wires

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake.

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 4:08AM

BANGKOK — A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake

A construction magnate and others report to police over criminal charges for Bangkok building collapse during earthquake.

Wires

New Jersey Transit train engineers to strike in a dispute over wages, affecting NYC routes and some 350,000 commuters

Wires

The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 5 to advance to the Eastern Conference final