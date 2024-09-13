KINSHASA, Congo — A Congo military court convicts 37 people, including 3 Americans, of taking part in a coup and sentences them to death.
A Congo military court convicts 37 people, including 3 Americans, of taking part in a coup and sentences them to death
A Congo military court convicts 37 people, including 3 Americans, of taking part in a coup and sentences them to death.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 13, 2024 at 4:31PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
The Biden administration is asking an appeals court to revive a Trump-era rule that lifted protections for gray wolves
The Biden administration is asking an appeals court to revive a Trump-era rule that lifted protections for gray wolves.