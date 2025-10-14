A ConFluence for Star Trek fans, cosplayers and gamer nerds of color

Artist and instructor Leslie Barlow launched the sci-fi convention ConFluence in Minneapolis for geeks of color two years ago, but the real journey started long ago, in a galaxy far, far away.
“I grew up in a family of Black nerds, so these kinds of shows and movies were just something we gravitated toward and talked about,” the 36-year-old Barlow said.
On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of nerds will let loose at the second ConFluence, a sci-fi and fantasy convention at Northrup King Building in northeast Minneapolis.
The two-day convention is packed with panels and workshops on topics not visible in mainstream sci-fi worlds. There will be sessions on Black anime, decolonizing world-building, revolution in science-fiction from Middle Eastern perspectives, and Indigenous and Latino representation in pop culture.
It also will feature a cosplay contest, late-night dance party and tons of vendors.
This year’s theme, “Futures in Color,” is partially inspired by artist Alisha B. Wormsley’s Afrofuturist billboard art project “There are Black People in the Future,” which addresses systemic oppression and asserting presence.
No sci-fi convention is complete without special guests. And this year’s get is actor Tim Russ, who played Tuvok on the “Star Trek: Voyager.” He’ll be on a “Star Trek” panel on Saturday night and will be around signing autographs most of the weekend.
Russ, 69, grew up seeing few characters of color on television. When he landed the role, white fans would occasionally ask: “How could there be an African American Vulcan?”