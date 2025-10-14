Stage & Arts

A ConFluence for Star Trek fans, cosplayers and gamer nerds of color

The sci-fi convention in Minneapolis hosts panels on Black anime and a special “Star Trek” guest.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 11:00AM
Dressing up is part of the fun at ConFluence, a sci-fi convention focused on content by and for people of color. (Drew Arrieta)

Artist and instructor Leslie Barlow launched the sci-fi convention ConFluence in Minneapolis for geeks of color two years ago, but the real journey started long ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

“I grew up in a family of Black nerds, so these kinds of shows and movies were just something we gravitated toward and talked about,” the 36-year-old Barlow said.

On Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of nerds will let loose at the second ConFluence, a sci-fi and fantasy convention at Northrup King Building in northeast Minneapolis.

The two-day convention is packed with panels and workshops on topics not visible in mainstream sci-fi worlds. There will be sessions on Black anime, decolonizing world-building, revolution in science-fiction from Middle Eastern perspectives, and Indigenous and Latino representation in pop culture.

It also will feature a cosplay contest, late-night dance party and tons of vendors.

ConFluence attendees dress up for the weekend of nerdy fun. (Leslie Barlow)

This year’s theme, “Futures in Color,” is partially inspired by artist Alisha B. Wormsley’s Afrofuturist billboard art project “There are Black People in the Future,” which addresses systemic oppression and asserting presence.

No sci-fi convention is complete without special guests. And this year’s get is actor Tim Russ, who played Tuvok on the “Star Trek: Voyager.” He’ll be on a “Star Trek” panel on Saturday night and will be around signing autographs most of the weekend.

Actor Tim Russ, best known as Tuvok in "Star Trek: Voyager," will be at this year's ConFluence convention. (Prestige Appearance Agency )

Russ, 69, grew up seeing few characters of color on television. When he landed the role, white fans would occasionally ask: “How could there be an African American Vulcan?”

“I always had to respond: If you were a Trek fan, you’d understand,” Russ said. “It has nothing to do with DEI ― it has to do with the planet has two suns, so it’s gonna be a lot hotter than Earth, and nobody on Earth looks the same."

Other guests at the convention include gamemaster Aabria Iyengar, filmmaker and Afrofuturism author Ytasha Womack and game designer Evva Karr.

Barlow doesn’t remember how old she was when she first watched or read science-fiction novels.

“I feel like it was from the moment I came out of the womb ― very, very young,” she said.

Her dad was the “OG Black nerd.”

“He was always talking about Lando [from ‘Star Wars’] and how important representation was,” she said.

As an adult, Barlow started seeking out more stories that featured Black characters.

“There are tons of queer fantasy stories, tons of stories led by Black Indigenous people and people of color, but they haven’t consistently been a part of the mainstream,” she said.

Cosplay ― when people dress up and embody characters from anime, video games, movies or books ― is another popular element at ConFluence.

Cosplayer Mason Persons plans to transform into Mami Tomoe, one of the five Magical Girls in the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime and manga series.

“I am going to ‘concrunch,’ which is when you spend the last week or two up to the con making a cosplay,” said Persons of East St. Paul.

The 27-year-old Persons, who identifies as Black and transmasculine, said: “Con spaces tend to be overwhelmingly white spaces, which can also determine the general vibe of how people interact with you.”

Panelists discuss topics related to people of color in sci-fi, fantasy, anime and more at ConFluence 2023. (Drew Arrieta)

Visual artist and graphic designer Adrian Lowe, 33, discovered the Japanese anime show “Dragon Ball Z” in the mid-’90s, when he was in middle school. He attended the 2023 ConFluence, and loved it so much that he joined the planning committee.

Lowe had been to other sci-fi conventions, but not like ConFluence.

“It felt more like family, like you are really seeing the organizers doing every part of the convention and even the speakers having a little bit more interpersonal connections with them,” he said.

The conference attracts fans of all ages. Older nerds grew up watching “Star Trek,” while the younger ones are watching re-runs and clips on YouTube.

“We all look different on this planet,” Russ said. “Why wouldn’t anybody look different on another planet?”

ConFluence attendees go all out with their cosplay outfits. The word "cosplay" is a combination of "costume and "play," and cosplayers portray their interpretation of a character. (Drew Arrieta)

ConFluence: Futures in Color

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. Dance party — 8-11 p.m. Sat.

Where: 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls.

Cost: $35-$80. Tickets include a free swag bag.

Info: confluencemn.com

