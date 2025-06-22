A confidential brief to the ICC accuses Russia-linked Wagner of promoting atrocities in West Africa

A video apparently from Burkina Faso, shared on X the same month, showed an armed man in military pants and sleeveless shirt dancing, holding a severed hand and foot, at one point grinning as the foot dangled from his teeth. In another, a man in Burkinabe military uniform cuts through what appears to be a human body. He says: ''Good meat indeed. We are Cobra 2.'' Another man is heard saying: ''This is BIR 15. BIR 15 always does well its job, by all means. Fatherland or death, we shall win.''