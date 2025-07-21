World

A concert in Italy by Russian conductor Gergiev is canceled after protests

A concert by Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has been canceled, organizers in Italy announced Monday, following protests against giving the stage to the conductor who has been largely barred from European venues for failing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 1:07PM

ROME — A concert by Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has been canceled, organizers in Italy announced Monday, following protests against giving the stage to the conductor who has been largely barred from European venues for failing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gergiev had been invited to conduct during a summer festival at the Royal Palace of Caserta near Naples next Sunday. The regional governor, Vincenzo de Luca, had defended the invitation, saying that ''the logic of preclusion … does not help peace.''

The invitation had been widely criticized by human rights activists, Russian opposition figures and European parliamentarians.

Gergiev, who is head of the Bolshoi and Mariinsky Russian state theaters, is considered close to President Vladimir Putin.

Milan's La Scala was the first theater in the West to cut off relations with Gergiev, who was engaged at the theater when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, after he failed to respond to Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala's appeal to speak out against the war.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

UK, France and 23 other countries say the war in Gaza ‘must end now'

Twenty-five countries including Britain, France and a host of European nations say the war in Gaza ''must end now'' and Israel must comply with international law.

Business

Wall Street drifts around its records ahead of a big week for profit reports

World

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into a Dhaka school, killing at least 19