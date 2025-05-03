A community rallied to share flu shot experiences. Then the government stopped the study

WASHINGTON — Some Denver parents got texts during this winter's brutal flu season with videos sharing why people in their neighborhoods chose flu shots for their kids, an unusual study about trust and vaccines in a historically Black community.
But no one will know how it worked out: The Trump administration canceled the project before the data could be analyzed -- and researchers aren't the only ones upset.
''For someone like me, from the Black community who income-wise is on the lower end, we don't often have a voice,'' said Denver mom Chantyl Busby, one of the study's community advisers. ''Having this funding taken away from this project sends a horrible, horrible message. It's almost like telling us all over again that our opinions don't matter.''
How to talk about vaccines with parents – or anyone – is taking on new urgency: At least 216 U.S. children died of flu this season, the worst pediatric toll in 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated children are fueling one of the country's largest measles outbreaks in decades, and another vaccine-preventable disease — whooping cough — is soaring, too.
At the same time Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questions vaccines long proven to be safe and effective. Moves by the Trump administration are making it increasingly uncertain that COVID-19 vaccines will be available this fall. And the administration has slashed funding for public health and medical research, including abruptly stopping studies of vaccine hesitancy.
''We need to understand what it is that is creating this challenge to vaccines and why,'' said Michael Osterholm, who directs the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy and worries the country is entering ''scientific dark ages."
At Denver Health, Dr. Joshua Williams is a pediatrician who every day has vaccine conversations with confused or worried parents. Some even ask if they'll get kicked out of his practice for refusing immunizations.
Nope, Williams says: Building trust takes time.