Playoff race
Five teams are vying for the final two WNBA playoff spots. After Sunday's win and with three games left in the regular season, the Lynx are one game out of the final spot:
7. Atlanta 14-19
8. Phoenix 14-19
Still in the hunt
9. New York 13-19
10. Lynx 13-20
11. Los Angeles 13-20
Lynx's remaining games: at Phoenix, vs. Seattle, at Connecticut
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Plum and Howard clash in Las Vegas-Atlanta matchup
Atlanta Dream (14-18, 5-11 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-10, 14-3 Western Conference)
Sports
Los Angeles hosts Connecticut following Sykes' 21-point showing
Connecticut Sun (22-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-20, 6-11 Western Conference)
Sports
Chicago hosts Seattle after Stewart's 35-point performance
Seattle Storm (20-13, 9-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (25-8, 15-3 Eastern Conference)
Nation
Today in History: August 8, Nixon announces his resignation
Today in History
Sports
Seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia wins in San Jose
Daria Kasatkina fell to the ground in triumph and laid on her back for several moments after attacking a short ball off her serve and putting it away with a forehand winner on match point.