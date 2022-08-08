Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Playoff race

Five teams are vying for the final two WNBA playoff spots. After Sunday's win and with three games left in the regular season, the Lynx are one game out of the final spot:

7. Atlanta 14-19

8. Phoenix 14-19

Still in the hunt

9. New York 13-19

10. Lynx 13-20

11. Los Angeles 13-20

Lynx's remaining games: at Phoenix, vs. Seattle, at Connecticut