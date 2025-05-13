A closer look at the jurors in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

NEW YORK — A jury of 12 New Yorkers, plus a half-dozen alternates, is hearing testimony at the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean ''Diddy'' Combs.
The group tilts male and middle-aged or older. Only three jurors are under 40. Five are over 60. Classical music listeners outnumber people who identified as hip-hop fans.
Their identities are known to the judge and lawyers but won't be made public. The jurors revealed a little about themselves as they were selected for the trial.
Here's what we know about the regular jurors:
Eight men
— Investment analyst, age 31
— Social worker, 39
— Communications clerk at a prison system facility, 41