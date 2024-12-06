A Chinese vessel has been hijacked off the Somali coast, officials say

''The ship is one of 10 vessels licensed by the Puntland administration to operate in Somali waters, with its license valid for the past three years. The hijackers initially took the ship to Jiifle, a coastal area in Godobjiraan district of Nugaal region. Since then, the vessel has reportedly been moved between several locations and is currently believed to be in Maraya, a village along the coast under the jurisdiction of Eyl district,'' the businessman said.