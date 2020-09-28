A Chilly, Showery Week But 70s In Sight

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Monday will be a very October-like day with highs only in the 50s and a gusty northwesterly wind. Skies should start on a sunnier note, but clouds will quickly build into the afternoon with isolated showers possible during the afternoon.
Monday Weather Outlook
Tempeartures will continue to drop with Monday's highs only warming into the 50s across much of the state. Monday will be the first time since September 17th that highs stayed below 60F. With that said, temps across the entire state will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for the 3rd to last day of September.
Early October Will Feel Like Early November!
Another blob of even cooler air will settle into the region late this week. Take a look at highs on Friday. Many locations could stay below 50F, including the Twin Cities, which would be nearly -15F below average for early October. By the way, 49F is the average high in the Twin Cities in early November!
Widespread Frost/Freeze Later This Week & Weekend!
Here's the current forecast Saturday morning and note how chilly it'll be across the region. I expect to see another round of frost and freeze warnings across much of the state as well. The immediate core of the metro might stay frost free, but many of the outlying areas could see their first frost of the season!
MUCH Cooler Temps Ahead
The week ahead will be quite chilly with most days running below by quite a margin. The coldest day will be Friday with a high temperature below 50F. If this happns, it will be the first high temp below 50F since May 10th!
Cool & Somewhat Showery Week Ahead.
A trough of low pressure will settle in near the Great Lakes / Hudson Bay with several impulses of energy rotating through it. Each one of these budles of energy will bring a slight chance of rain to the area. Rainfall amounts look very light along and south of the I-94 corridor.
Average First Frost Minneapolis
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.
Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP
The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005!
Drought Update
Extended Temperature Outlook
As we round out the end of September and head into October, temperatures will be quite chilly. Highs by the end of the week look the chilliest with the potential of frost and freeze concerns as well. According to the GFS, we may see 70s again as we head into the first full week of October.
Extended Temperature Outlook
A Chilly, Showery Week But 70s In Sight
By Paul Douglas
"And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves..." wrote Virgina Woolf in "To The Lighthouse". The leaves are, in fact, leaving; a vivid burst of color a reminder that Minnesota's seasons change faster than a baby's diaper. I'm rummaging around for my heavy jackets - we wil all need them later this week. But I am not quite ready to pack away the shorts just yet, for good reason.
A stab of Canadian air will cause furnaces to click on this week; unusually cold air aloft sparking instability showers, mainly late afternoon and evening. Winds gust to 30 mph, sparking a whiff of wind chill each day. A hard freeze is possible by late week over northern and central counties, and the first frost of fall may be a week away at MSP. Right on schedule.
This week's spasm of late October gives way to a Pacific breeze next week. Models hint at 60s and even a few 70s by the second week of October. 90s? Nope. Maybe another 80 or two but definitely more 70s by mid-October.
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Gusty with showers. Winds: NW 15-30. High: 55.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Showers early. Winds: NW 10-15. Low: 45.
TUESDAY: Glimmers of sun. A bit milder. Winds: W 10-20. High: 63.
WEDNESDAY: Another shot. Blustery, late showers. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 47. High: 60.
THURSDAY: Numerous showers. Downright raw. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 47. High: 53.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds ease up. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 41. High: 50.
SATURDAY: Patchy clouds. Stray shower. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 38. High: 55.
SUNDAY: Heavy jackets, few showers likely. Winds: NE 8-13. Wake-up: 39. High: 49.
This Day in Weather History
September 28th
1983: Late summer-like temperatures arrive in Minnesota with 91 degrees at Montevideo and 90 degrees at Elbow Lake.
1895: A 'furious wind' at Pleasant Mound in Blue Earth County blows down grain stacks and corn shocks.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 28th
Average High: 66F (Record: 91F set in 1898)
Average Low: 47F (Record: 26F set in 1942)
Record Rainfall: 1.21" set in 1891
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1945
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 28th
Sunrise: 7:08am
Sunset: 6:58pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 50 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 3 hour & 54 minutes
Moon Phase for Septemer 28th at Midnight
2.6 Day Until Full "Harvest" Moon
"4:05 p.m. CDT (2205 GMT) - Traditionally, this designation goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox. Most years this happens in September, but occasionally as is the case in 2020, it happens in October. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Usually the full moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and wild rice — the chief Indian staples — are now ready for gathering. Since the moon arrives at apogee (its farthest point from Earth) less than two days later, this will also be smallest full moon of 2020. In terms of apparent size, it will appear about 14 percent smaller than the full Moon of April 7."
What's in the Night Sky?
"These next several nights – September 28, 29 and 30, 2020 – use the bright waxing gibbous moon to find the star Fomalhaut. It’s one of our sky’s 1st-magnitude stars, or brightest stars, and appears in a part of the sky that’s largely empty of other bright stars. For this reason, Fomalhaut is often called the Lonely One or Solitary One. It’s bright enough to withstand the lunar glare in late September. Fomalhaut lies way south of the ecliptic, which, on sky charts, depicts the sun’s annual path in front of the constellations of the zodiac. The ecliptic also depicts the approximate monthly path of the moon in front of the zodiac. From mid-northern latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, at about 8 to 9 p.m., you’ll find Fomalhaut peeking out at you just above the southeast horizon. No other bright star sits so low in the southeast in the evening at this time of year. From this hemisphere, Fomalhaut dances close to the southern horizon until well after midnight on these autumn nights. It reaches its highest point for the night in the southern sky at about 10 to 11 p.m. local time (11 p.m. to midnight daylight saving time). At mid-northern latitudes, Fomalhaut sets in the southwest around 2 a.m. local time (3 a.m. daylight saving time). For the fun of it, we show Neptune, the eighth (and farthest known) solar system planet, on our chart. This world is way too distant and faint to see with the unaided eye. You need an optical aid to see Neptune, and it also helps to have a moonless night."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Monday
The National Forecast Map for Monday shows somewhat active weather along and east of the Mississippi River with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, the Western half of the nation should stay dry.
National Weather Outlook
A fairly strong cold front will continue to push into the eastern US through the early week time frame. This will be the focal point for numerous showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall as well. Note that behind the front, it will be MUCH cooler with temps running below average.
Heavier Rain in the East & Dry in the West
Here's the extended precipitaiton outlook through next week. The heaviest rainfall will be found in the Eastern US with some spots seeing 1" to 2"+. Precipitation amounts generally west of the Mississippi River Valley look lighter through the first few days of October.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that:
"Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned well over 3.7 million acres in California. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 7,000 structures destroyed."
Tropical Update
Great news from NOAA NHC! The next 5 days appear to be quiet with no new tropical cyclones expected! Stay tuned.
Secondary Spike in Mid October?
While the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us (September 10th), there is usually a secondary spikes that happens around mid October. Things are rather quiet in the Atlantic now, but don't let your guard down, things could still get interesting. Stay tuned...
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 8 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. The last named storm was Tropical Storm Beta that developed in the Gulf of Mexico and brought Flash Flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast. If another named storm develops, it would be called Gamma.
