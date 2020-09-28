A Chilly, Showery Week But 70s In Sight

Fall Color Peaking in Northern MN !!

Thanks to my good friend and colleague @DKayserwx for the picture below. This picture was taken at Lake Bronson State Park, which is located in the northwestern part of the state. According to the MN DNR, fall colors are peaking right now.

(Image Courtesy: @DkayserWX)

Minnesota Fall Color Report

Here's the latest MN DNR Fall Color Map, which indicates that fall colors are peaking right now across the northern third of the state! Some of the pictures being shared on social media and the MN DNR Fall Color Report map are quite stunning! We're getting closer to peak across the central part of the state, but maybe still 1 week away fom peak, while the Twin Cities is still about 2 weeks away from peak color.

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Monday will be an even cooler day with highs only warming into the mid/upper 50s in the Twin Cities. Keep in mind that the average high in the meto at the end of September is in the mid 60s, so we'll be nearly -10F below average. A brisk NW wind will make it feel even cooler, especially during afternoon.

Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Monday will be a very October-like day with highs only in the 50s and a gusty northwesterly wind. Skies should start on a sunnier note, but clouds will quickly build into the afternoon with isolated showers possible during the afternoon. Monday Weather Outlook Tempeartures will continue to drop with Monday's highs only warming into the 50s across much of the state. Monday will be the first time since September 17th that highs stayed below 60F. With that said, temps across the entire state will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for the 3rd to last day of September. Early October Will Feel Like Early November! Another blob of even cooler air will settle into the region late this week. Take a look at highs on Friday. Many locations could stay below 50F, including the Twin Cities, which would be nearly -15F below average for early October. By the way, 49F is the average high in the Twin Cities in early November! Widespread Frost/Freeze Later This Week & Weekend! Here's the current forecast Saturday morning and note how chilly it'll be across the region. I expect to see another round of frost and freeze warnings across much of the state as well. The immediate core of the metro might stay frost free, but many of the outlying areas could see their first frost of the season! MUCH Cooler Temps Ahead The week ahead will be quite chilly with most days running below by quite a margin. The coldest day will be Friday with a high temperature below 50F. If this happns, it will be the first high temp below 50F since May 10th! Cool & Somewhat Showery Week Ahead. A trough of low pressure will settle in near the Great Lakes / Hudson Bay with several impulses of energy rotating through it. Each one of these budles of energy will bring a slight chance of rain to the area. Rainfall amounts look very light along and south of the I-94 corridor. Light Rain Chances Through The Week Here's NOAA's WPC rainfall outlook through next week. Note that rainfall amounts look very light in the Twin Cities metro, with the heaviest accumulations of 0.25" to 0.50" possible in the Arrowhead. Average First Frost Minneapolis

The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago. Average First Measurable Snow at MSP In case you were wondering, the average first measurable snow (0.1") in the Twin Cities Metro is right around the first week of November. In the last 30 years, the earliest we've seen measurable snow was on October 10th back in 2009. The latest 1st measurable snow of the season happened on November 11th back in 2004. Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is -9.38" below average and at their 4th driest start to any year on record (January 1st - September 26th). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro is still 0.41" above average for the year.

7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis

The next several days will be quite chilly with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s, which will be quite a bit below average for this time of the year. Highs by the end of the week may not even make it into the 50s. Also keep an eye on low temps late week and into the weekend for the potential of frost/freeze concerns.

Extended Temperature Outlook As we round out the end of September and head into October, temperatures will be quite chilly. Highs by the end of the week look the chilliest with the potential of frost and freeze concerns as well. According to the GFS, we may see 70s again as we head into the first full week of October. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from October 3rd - 7th shows cooler than average temperature east of the Rockies, while folks in the Western US and Alaska will be dealing with warmer than average temperatures.

