The secret to successful aging may lie in part in your gut, a new report said. The study found that it may be possible to predict your likelihood of living a long and healthy life by analyzing the trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungi that inhabit your intestinal tract.

The research, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, found that as people get older, the composition of the gut microbiome tends to change. And it appears the greater the change, the better. In healthy people, the kinds of microbes that dominate the gut in early adulthood make up a smaller proportion of the microbiome over the ensuing decades, while the percentage of other, less prevalent species rises. But in people who are less healthy, the study found, the opposite occurs: The composition of their microbiomes remains relatively static and they tend to die earlier.

The findings suggest that a gut microbiome that transforms as you get older is a sign of healthy aging, said a co-author of the study, Sean Gibbons, a microbiome specialist.

"A lot of aging research is obsessed with returning people to a younger state or turning back the clock," he said. "But here the conclusion is very different. Maybe a microbiome that's healthy for a 20-year-old is not at all healthy for an 80-year-old. It seems that it's good to have a changing microbiome when you're old."

The researchers could not be certain whether changes in the gut microbiome helped to drive healthy aging or vice versa. But they did see signs that what happens in people's guts may directly improve their health. They found, for example, that people whose microbiomes shifted toward a unique profile as they aged also had higher levels of health-promoting compounds in their blood, including compounds that fight chronic disease.

Gibbons and his colleagues found that starting around age 40, people started to show distinct changes in their microbiomes. The strains that were most dominant in their guts tended to decline, while other, less common strains became more prevalent. "What we found is that over the different decades of life, individuals drift apart — their microbiomes become more and more unique from one another," he said.

People who had the most changes in their microbial compositions tended to have better health and longer life spans. They had higher vitamin D levels and lower levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. They needed fewer medications, and they had better physical health, with faster walking speeds and greater mobility.

The researchers speculated that some gut bugs that might be innocuous or beneficial in early adulthood could turn harmful in old age. The study found, for example, that in healthy people who saw the most dramatic shifts in their microbiomes there was a steep decline in the prevalence of bacteria called Bacteroides, which are more common in developed countries where people eat a lot of processed foods full of fat, sugar and salt, and less prevalent in developing countries where people tend to eat a higher-fiber diet.

When fiber is not available, Gibbons said, Bacteroides like to "munch on mucus," including the protective mucus layer that lines the gut. One way to prevent that is giving these microbes something else to snack on, such as fiber from nutritious whole foods like beans, nuts and seeds and fruits and vegetables.

If the lining of the gut is destroyed, "the immune system goes nuts," Gibbons said. "Having that mucus layer is like having a barrier that maintains a détente that allows us to live happily with our gut microbes, and if that goes away it starts a war."