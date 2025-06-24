A changed Middle East brings vindication for Netanyahu but comes at a cost for Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likes to remind his country and the world that in the disorienting first days after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, he predicted Israel would ''change the Middle East.''
Now, 20 months later, a regionwide war has all but crushed the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, thrashed Hezbollah in Lebanon, toppled Bashar Assad in Syria and delivered a harsh blow to archenemy Iran.
It's an achievement that Netanyahu, who has long railed against what he dubbed Tehran's ''tentacles of terror,'' will likely claim as a personal win and a boost for his battered legacy.
One by one, Iran's network of regional allies has been neutralized, defeated or badly weakened, dismantling a ring of hostile armed actors along Israel's borders and reshaping the region.
But the changes came at an enormous cost for Israel, which suffered the deadliest attack in its history on Oct. 7 and faces deep international isolation over its response, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and made Gaza virtually unlivable. The strategic success, while stunning, leaves many questions about the future of the region.
''These changes are a major blow to the Iranian axis,'' said Meir Litvak, a senior research associate at the Alliance Center for Iranian Studies, a Tel Aviv think tank. ''Does it change the Middle East entirely? No, because there are many problems that haven't been solved and won't be solved by this change.''
Netanyahu has emphasized
Iran's allies as a threat