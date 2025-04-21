Review: A comedian finds her calling, as a nun, in ‘A Change of Habit’

People come to their spiritual beliefs in all kinds of ways — through religious upbringing; as a result of contemplation and prayer; sometimes because of trauma. Sister Monica Clare, an Episcopalian nun, came to hers through want.
Born into violence and poverty in small-town Georgia, she grew up craving routine, peace and (oddly) a uniform. If that’s not a desire for a nun’s life, I don’t know what is. Where was God in her convent dream? God came later. But he did come.
As a child, Sister Monica (born Claudette Powell) was “surrounded by Southern Baptists and Methodists. Catholics were considered an exotic species, and not to be trusted,” she writes in her memoir, “A Change of Habit: Leaving Behind My Husband, Career, and Everything I Owned to Become a Nun.”
But it was Catholicism that she was secretly drawn to from an early age, first through books and movies (“The Nun’s Story,” and “The Sound of Music”) and later through the beauty of the rituals.
“A Change of Habit,” is a curious book — funny, sometimes, but also painful. It provides a fascinating look at life inside a convent and at one woman’s circuitous journey to get there.
After college, Claudette moved to New York and then to Los Angeles, where she worked as a nanny for a movie executive. But childhood damage followed her; she thought her nose too big, her body too fat. She didn’t believe that anyone genuinely liked her.
In California, she became a stand-up comedian and partied with Hollywood stars. But she never relaxed. “I used to drive past the woods around the Hollywood Bowl and think, If I lost my job and I became homeless, I could live in these woods.”
It’s not surprising that when she fell into a romantic relationship it was with a truly horrible man, one who validated the negative things she believed about herself. So, of course, they got married.