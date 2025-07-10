A century after a man was convicted of teaching evolution, the debate on religion in schools rages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One hundred years ago, a public high school teacher stood trial in Dayton, Tennessee, for teaching human evolution. His nation is still feeling the reverberations today.
The law books record it as State of Tennessee v. John T. Scopes. History remembers it as the '' Monkey Trial.'' The case ballooned into a national spectacle, complete with a courthouse showdown between a renowned, agnostic defense attorney and a famous fundamentalist Christian politician who defended the Bible on the witness stand.
In a sweltering, pre-air conditioning courtroom, the trial became a linchpin for a tense debate that wasn't just a small-town aberration.
''This is a broad-based culture war of which the Scopes trial is just one place lightning struck,'' says James Hudnut-Beumler, professor of American religious history at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Today, new state laws requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms are facing legal challenges. As the Supreme Court leans right, there is an ongoing conservative push to infuse more religion — often Christianity — into taxpayer-funded education. Advocates of religious diversity and church-state separation are countering it in capitols, courts and public squares.
''We are fighting on an almost daily basis,'' says Robert Tuttle, a religion and law professor at George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.
That Tennessee jury found Scopes guilty of violating the state's Butler Act — of teaching ''any theory that denies the story of the Divine Creation of man as taught in the Bible.''
A century later, the role of religion in public schools — and whether to keep it out entirely — is still being fiercely debated.