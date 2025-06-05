Nation

A central Florida sheriff was arrested as part of a gambling probe

A sheriff in central Florida was arrested Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy as part of what state authorities described as a probe into a massive gambling operation.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 5:25PM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A sheriff in central Florida was arrested Thursday on charges of racketeering and conspiracy as part of what state authorities described as a probe into a massive gambling operation.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested on first-degree felonies and taken to the jail in nearby Lake County, Florida. Osceola County is south of Orlando, and part of the county is home to Walt Disney World.

Lopez took campaign contributions and personal payments as well as protected the gambling operation, according to a statement put out by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Lopez in an executive order and appointed a Florida Highway Patrol official to be the county's sheriff.

The organization took in more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds, authorities said.

''As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions,'' Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement. ''This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County.''

An inquiry sent to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office wasn't initially answered.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the counts were first-degree felonies, not second-degree felonies.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Immigration judge grants bond to Massachusetts teen arrested on his way to volleyball practice

An immigration judge on Thursday granted bond to a Massachusetts high school student who was arrested on his way to volleyball practice last weekend.

Nation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend 'Jane' is going to testify at his sex trafficking trial

Nation

The Latest: Trump says it might be good to let Ukraine and Russia ‘fight for a while'