A catch? Not a catch? The Miami-Virginia Tech ending won't be forgotten by either side

No fewer than six players leaped for the ball. Some came down out of bounds, some still in the back of the end zone, several atop each other. Felton had his hands on the ball — at least for a moment — and was inbounds, but the question was whether he executed a catch and had control to the ground. Miami's Isaiah Horton, who caught the go-ahead TD pass with 1:57 left and switched jerseys to play defense on the final play, emerged with the ball and held it aloft as he ran out of the scrum.