When General Maximus — that's Russell Crowe in "Gladiator" — leads his Roman legions into battle, Hans Zimmer's bombastic, percussive score propels them to victory.

As hundreds of bedraggled British troops await a tenuous evacuation from the beaches of "Dunkirk," Zimmer's tick-tock effects mirror their anxiety and urgency.

As the 1976 Formula 1 championship roils toward a climax in "Rush," Zimmer's synthesizer is there on the rain-soaked track in Japan, fueling the occasion.

And when a driver starts up an electric-powered BMW i4 sedan later this year or next, Zimmer will be riding shotgun, so to speak, creating a sonic signature for the car because electric motors make little sound.

"We've been trying to create sounds which are aesthetically pleasing and calming — sort of anti-road rage," said Zimmer, the winner of an Oscar for "The Lion King," from his home in London.

So don't expect to hear the growl of a V-8, the bark of an amplified exhaust, the screech of tires digging for grip. Zimmer wants to take you to a different place.

"It's something that transports you in the most elegant way possible," he said. "We are trying to make your life less chaotic, more beautiful."

Beyond aesthetics and marketing, enhancing an electric car with sounds is a legal issue. Worried that totally silent vehicles could pose a danger in parking lots and at intersections, especially for pedestrians with hearing or sight issues, Congress has passed a law mandating that starting in September, light-duty hybrids and electrics must emit noise when moving under 20 miles per hour. Similar laws take effect in Europe next year.

The framers of the rules likely were expecting sounds similar to those made by combustion engines, but there is no such requirement in any of the laws.

Loves BMWs

So far, BMW is alone in hiring a composer. The German-born musician said the Bavarians "came to me ... but I grew up with BMW. My family always drove BMWs. There was an emotional connection there."

BMW's soundtrack is very much a work in progress for Zimmer and his partner in the project, Renzo Vitale, the automaker's sound designer. Zimmer is fitting in work on the project while putting the finishing touches on his score for the new James Bond movie, "No Time to Die" (which has been delayed until November).

He said that, in his view, the "BMW IconicSounds Electric" commission was more about deleting than adding.

"Too much information would automatically be distracting," he said. "If you look at the great pieces of art, it's usually the simplicity that makes them great."

Some of the sounds tested so far by BMW have been described in rather esoteric terms. The company called one of them "chameleonic." Another supposedly contained frequencies and a "dynamic pulse train" that provides a "throbbing sensation."

Zimmer, who doesn't try to describe these "compositions" in sentences, has a somewhat more ethereal view. "A car can be the most beautiful form of solitude, yet there's the companionship you get from the engine," he said. "Part of what we're trying to do is to create sounds which are aesthetically rather pleasing and calming."

At the same time, said Vitale, the sounds that may be used to identify the car's start/stop systems, for example, are "intended to instill a sense of excitement."

As for the composer, "I'm still trying to get closer to the truth," Zimmer said. "How am I going to connect the humans to the machine? How am I going to give you the freedom in this world I create to be an individual and tell your own story?"

He sighed, then said, "Our rubbish bins are full of dead sounds, things which seemed hopeful and exciting and then turned out to be going in the wrong direction."