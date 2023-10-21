MOGADISHU, Somalia — An explosives-laden car detonated at a military facility on the outskirts of Somalia's capital Saturday and killed at least six people, four of them soldiers, police said.

Police spokesman Sadik Dodishe said nine others, including five soldiers, were wounded in the suicide bombing at the military facility in the Elasha Biyaha area of the Lower Shabelle region.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. The group frequently carries out such attacks.

Photos shared on the social media platform X showed the extent of the damage caused by the explosion, which destroyed the security base and several civilian houses in the vicinity.

''The sound of the explosion was deafening ... and I saw a plume of smoke going up in the sky," witness Ayan Hussein, a resident of Elasha Biyaha, said by phone. She said she saw several injured people being carried into an ambulance.

Somalia's federal government has battled al-Shabab for years. Security forces stepped up their assault on the group in recent months, including trying to dismantle its propaganda network.

Information Minister Daud Aweis told reporters that authorities had shut down four radio stations affiliated with the group and killed nearly 3,800 al-Shabab fighters during a military offensive in which federal forces reclaimed 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of territory.

