A Canadian city orders all 5,000 residents to leave as a wildfire approaches

A Canadian city in Manitoba has ordered all 5,000 residents to leave due to an approaching wildfire.

May 28, 2025 at 10:32PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — A Canadian city in Manitoba has ordered all 5,000 residents to leave due to an approaching wildfire.

Residents of Flin Flon were told Wednesday they should flee south with their essentials and aim to be out by midnight.

The fire began Monday in the neighboring province of Saskatchewan and has exploded in size. Crews struggled early on to contain the fire as water bombers were grounded due to a drone flying nearby.

The central Canadian city already had been sending high-needs hospital patients out ahead of the fire, which was threatening the region from the north.

Earlier in the day, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said public facilities, like recreation centers, may be asked to open their doors to help out as shelters.

Canada's wildfire season runs May through September. Its worst-ever wildfire season was in 2023. It choked much of North America with dangerous smoke for months.

