A bushel of fruit and vegetable motifs give decor a healthy farmstand vibe

Interior designer and stylist Jonny Carmack has a ''fruit room'' in his Danbury, Connecticut, home. Colorful faux produce bedecks every inch, from the cherry-shaped ceiling fixture to a strawberry side table and a bunch of other juicy gems in decorative forms.
He's part of a trend: Love for fresh fruits and vegetables is showing up not just in the kitchen but in imagery throughout the home.
Carmack sees it as fun escapism, and ''a cause for conversation and celebration.'' Design experts say it also reflects a cultural embrace of sustainability and an upbeat connection to nature.
''There's a certain romance to the farmstand — it speaks to the pastoral lifestyle everyone's craving these days,'' says Rachel Hardage Barrett, Country Living magazine's editor-in-chief.
''This gravitation toward produce motifs intersects with spikes in interest around gardening, wellness and antiques.''
Barrett sees the trend in everything from home decor to apparel. She notes the recent viral trend Tomato Girl Summer; along with the color red, and various iterations of tomatoes, the vibe was one of Mediterranean cafes, beach walks and lazy summer days.
''Tomato Girl Summer obviously had a good run, but now there's a whole bumper crop of produce to choose from, from cabbage and radishes to strawberries and peaches," Barrett says.
Nostalgia is in play, too