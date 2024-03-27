BERLIN — At least one person was killed Wednesday in an accident involving a bus on a highway in eastern Germany and several were injured, police said.

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 a.m., police wrote on social platform X. The highway was closed in both directions.

The bus came off the highway for reasons that weren't immediately clear and ended up on its side, German news agency dpa reported. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.