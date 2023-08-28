PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. — One person has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie.
Law enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.
The victim's name and further details on the attack, including the kind of animal, were not immediately released.
Parkers Prairie is about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Biden and Harris will meet with King's family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s family to mark Monday's 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, where King delivered his famous ''I Have a Dream'' speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
Nation
March 4 trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
A judge has set a March 4 trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Business
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call on Democrats to codify 'Obamacare' into state law
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will call on state lawmakers this week to pass legislation proactively protecting key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, including no-cost preventive services, as the nation's health law continues to face legal challenges in federal court.
Nation
A fire-rescue helicopter has crashed in Florida; officials say 2 are injured
A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.
Business
Need to know about lifesaving CPR? A new study says it's probably wise not to ask Alexa or Siri
Ask Alexa or Siri about the weather. But if you want to save someone's life? Call 911 for that.