PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. — A man has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie.
Law enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.
The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.
Parkers Prairie is about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Biden is widely seen as too old for office, an AP-NORC poll finds. Trump has problems of his own
Americans actually agree on something in this time of raw discord: Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president in a second term. Only a few years his junior, Donald Trump raises strikingly less concern about his age.
Nation
Florida braces for the arrival of Idalia, which is forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical Storm Idalia intensified and was expected to be a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast later this week, the National Hurricane Center said Monday, as officials declared states of emergencies in dozens of counties and ordered some evacuations in preparation for potentially life-threatening storm surges.
Nation
Biden will visit Hanoi next month as he seeks to strengthen US-Vietnam relations
President Joe Biden is heading to Vietnam next month to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders, the White House announced on Monday.
Nation
A bull attacked and killed a man at a farm in Minnesota
A man has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota.
Business
'Gran Turismo' takes weekend box office crown over 'Barbie' after all
The box office results are in and Sony's racing movie ''Gran Turismo'' won the weekend over ''Barbie,'' after all.