Wires

A British team will race in the America's Cup final for the first time since 1964 after beating Italians

A British team will race in the America's Cup final for the first time since 1964 after beating Italians.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 4, 2024 at 12:40PM

BARCELONA, Spain — A British team will race in the America's Cup final for the first time since 1964 after beating Italians.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire

Biden: 'I don't know' if Israel is trying to influence the 2024 US election in not agreeing to a cease-fire.

Wires

Former Los Angeles County sheriff Jim McDonnell to lead LA police force

Wires

Supreme Court leaves in place Biden administration rule aimed at reducing emissions of planet-warming gas methane