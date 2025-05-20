A British man on trial in Bali for a drug offense pleads for a lenient sentence

DENPASAR, Indonesia — A British man on trial for drug offenses pleaded for leniency Tuesday in a court on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali after a charge that could carry the death penalty was dropped.
Thomas Parker, from Cumbria in northwest England, was arrested on Jan. 21, at a villa near Kuta beach, a popular tourist spot, after he allegedly collected a package from a motorcycle taxi driver at a nearby street.
According to the court document obtained by The Associated Press, Parker was noticed ''acting suspiciously'' by officers while he was collecting the package. He allegedly discarded it in a panic and fled when police approached him. He was traced back to the villa where he was staying and was arrested.
The court document said a lab test result confirmed the package containing slightly over a kilogram (2.326 pounds) of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, or MDMA, the main ingredient in ecstasy.
Parker was initially charged with drug trafficking and could have faced the death penalty by firing squad if found guilty.
However, the trafficking charge was dropped after police investigators determined that the package was not directly linked to him.
The case went unreported until authorities showed a handcuffed Parker at a news conference on March 6.
During the police investigation, the 32-year-old electrician was able to prove that he did not order the package. It was sent by a drug dealer friend, identified only as Nicky, who Parker had known for around two years and spoke to regularly through the Telegram messaging app.