SAN FRANCISCO — A glance at Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at Harding Park:

LEADING: Li Haotong shot 5-under 65 to take a two-shot lead at 8 under.

TRAILING: Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is two shots back, in a tie for second with Jason Day and four others.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Tommy Fleetwood shot 64 to also finish in that tie for second. Cameron Champ's 64 left him three shots back.

TIGER WATCH: Tiger Woods made only one putt longer than 10 feet en route to a 72, which left him at even par, eight shots off the lead.

DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE: A common scene as the day went on: Koepka lying on the ground getting his back manipulated by a trainer. He said it was fine, just a little stiff.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Mark Hubbard holed out from 236 yards in a bunker for an eagle on the par-4 ninth. He made the cut on the number.

NOTABLE: Two-time major champions Zach Johnson and Martin Kaymer came into the day tied for second. Both missed the cut.

QUOTABLE: "I hit the ball. Not hard enough." --Rickie Fowler on his near whiff from 6 inches on the sixth hole. He made double bogey there and missed the cut by one.

TELEVISION: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT (ESPN), 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT (CBS).