KINSHASA, Congo — {A boat catches fire in Congo and capsizes, leaving at least 50 people dead, a local official tells reporters} (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the announcement came from the authorities).
The Associated Press
April 16, 2025 at 5:35PM
