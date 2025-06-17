World

A blast at a fireworks factory in central China kills 9 people

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central China has killed nine people and injured 26 others, state media said Tuesday.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 7:45AM

BEIJING — An explosion at a fireworks factory in central China has killed nine people and injured 26 others, state media said Tuesday.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising into the sky after the Monday morning blast in a video posted online by state media. The Shanzhou Fireworks Co. factory is in a mountainous part of Linli county, north of the city of Changde in Hunan province.

The risk of further explosions and the lack of a major water source complicated the firefighting and the search for victims, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report around midday Tuesday. Firefighters set up remote-controlled water cannons and brought in 28 water tankers and two trucks with high-powered pumps.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent a working team to the site. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Israel's strikes on Tehran broaden as Trump issues ominous warning

Israel appeared to be expanding its air campaign on Tehran five days after its surprise attack on Iran's military and nuclear program, as U.S. President Donald Trump posted an ominous message warning residents of the city to evacuate.

Business

Indonesian coal industry risking a tough transition as demand declines, report says

World

At least 51 Palestinians killed while waiting for aid trucks in Gaza, health officials say