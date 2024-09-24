A bitter fight between two tribes over sacred land where one built a casino

Once among the largest tribal nations in the Southeast, the Muscogee territory includes parts of the present-day states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. After passing the Indian Removal Act in 1830, the U.S. forced the Muscogee people to leave their capital. The Muscogee collected ashes from their most sacred ceremonial fire in Hickory Ground and carried them on the Trail of Tears to Indian Territory, present-day Oklahoma. There, they placed them in the fire of a new ceremonial grounds, one of several that still burn today. Left behind were the graves of their ancestors, to return to nature as intended.