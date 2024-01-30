Who had "60 degrees in southwestern Minnesota on Jan. 31″ on their 2024 weather bingo card? The ice on the lake out back looks like something you'd see in late March. Moss is growing on our pavers. I expect the first mosquito to be spotted any moment now. El Niño or no, who was predicting HALF A WINTER?

Wednesday's record high of 46 degrees in 2009 could fall. I could see low 50s around the metro area tomorrow. By the way, that's average for early April. We cool off a bit today behind a scrawny clipper, but 40s for highs will be the rule through the first week of February. We "cool" into the 30s by mid-February. Snow? That'll cost extra. I'll be amazed if we don't see a few slushy snowfalls before the daffodils poke up. Longer-range climate models show milder than average temperatures into March. Yes, it's El Niño, but it's warmth seeping out of the Pacific after six record-setting warm years. For the record I doubt next winter will be this mild or snow-free. This is all a fluke. Right?