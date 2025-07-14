A Berlin doctor goes on trial, accused of murdering 15 patients

BERLIN — A German doctor went on trial in Berlin Monday, accused of murdering 15 of his patients who were under palliative care.
The prosecutor's office brought charges against the 40-year-old doctor ''for 15 counts of murder with malice aforethought and other base motives'' before a Berlin state court. The prosecutor's office is seeking not only a conviction and a finding of particularly serious guilt, but also a lifetime ban on practicing medicine and subsequent preventive detention.
Murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. If a court establishes that a suspect bears particularly severe guilt, that means he wouldn't be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.
Parallel to the trial, the prosecutor's office is investigating dozens of other suspected cases in separate proceedings.
The man, who has only been identified as Johannes M. in line with Germany privacy rules, is also accused of trying to cover up evidence of the murders by starting fires in the victims' homes. He has been in custody since Aug. 6.
The doctor was part of a nursing service's end-of-life care team in the German capital and was initially suspected in the deaths of just four patients. That number has crept higher since last summer, and prosecutors now accusing him of the deaths of 15 people between Sept. 22, 2021, and July 24 last year.
The victims' ages ranged from 25 to 94. Most died in their own homes.
The doctor allegedly administered an anesthetic and a muscle relaxer to the patients without their knowledge or consent. The drug cocktail then allegedly paralyzed the respiratory muscles. Respiratory arrest and death followed within minutes, prosecutors said.