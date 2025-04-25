Nation

A bear is spotted in Connecticut playing on family's backyard slide

Sarah Loving had just returned home from lunch last Saturday with her husband and two young children when she looked out the window and spotted two bears walking across her backyard in Simsbury, Connecticut.

The Associated Press
April 25, 2025 at 9:16PM

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Sarah Loving had just returned home from lunch last Saturday with her husband and two young children when she looked out the window and spotted two bears walking across her backyard in Simsbury, Connecticut.

Her wildlife visitors didn't really surprise her. In recent years, bears have been pretty common in Simsbury, a suburban community of 24,500, located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Hartford, where overturned garbage cans are often found along the road on ''trash day'' after a bear has searched inside for a snack.

But when one of the bears stopped at her family's wooden playset and began climbing up the stairs, Loving started filming. What came next, took her by surprise.

''He made it to the landing and then went down the slide, like he had done it before,'' she said. In the video, the bear nonchalantly slides head first, its front paws breaking its fall in a pile of soft sand at the bottom. The bear then lays there for a few seconds, calmly looking around.

Loving said the pair hung out for a few more minutes before moving on to her neighbor's yard. Their appearance lasted about 10 minutes.

''They seemed so comfortable on the playscape,'' said Loving, whose family moved to Simsbury about two years ago, not knowing they might run across bears. ''We just kept joking that they probably have been before, but we have not seen a bear go down playscape before, ever. That was a first.''

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Politics

Higher taxes on millionaires? Trump says he's open, but many in his party are not

card image

Why not tax the millionaires?

Nation

The Latest: FBI arrests a judge accused of helping a man evade immigration agents

Nation

Justice Department to resume issuing subpoenas to journalists as part of leaks crackdown, Bondi says