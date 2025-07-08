A Bayard Rustin archive aims to preserve his legacy as a queer Civil Rights activist

''There wasn't very much of an LGBTQ+ movement until the early 50s,'' said Naegle. ''The African American struggle was a blueprint for what they needed to do and how they needed to organize. And so to have access to all of the Civil Rights history, and especially to Bayard's work — because he was really the preeminent organizer — I think it's very important for the current movements to have the ability to go back and look at that material.''