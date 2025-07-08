A Bayard Rustin archive aims to preserve his legacy as a queer Civil Rights activist

NEW YORK — Social justice advocates are creating a queer history archive that celebrates Bayard Rustin, a major organizer in the Civil Rights Movement and key architect of the March on Washington.
The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice will launch a digital archive this fall featuring articles, photos, videos, telegrams, speeches, and more tied to Rustin's work. Sourced from museums, archives, and personal accounts, it's designed as a central space where others can add their own stories, creating a living historical record.
''There's this hole in our history,'' said Robert Martin, the center's founder and chief activist. ''And there are great resources about Bayard, but they're all spread out, and none of it has been collected and put together in the way that he deserves, and more importantly, the way the world deserves to see him.''
Rare footage of Rustin speaking at a 1964 New York rally for voting rights marchers who were beaten in Selma, Alabama, was recently uncovered and digitized by Associated Press archivists. Other AP footage shows him addressing a crowd during a 1967 New York City teachers strike.
''We are here to tell President Johnson that the Black people, the trade union movement, white people of goodwill and the church people — Negroes first — put him where he is,'' Rustin states at the 1964 rally. ''We will stay in these damn streets until every Negro in the country can vote!''
The legacy of Rustin — who died in 1987 aged 75 — reaches far beyond the estimated 250,000 people he rallied to attend the March on Washington in 1963, when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his ''I Have A Dream'' speech. Rustin also played a pivotal role behind the scenes, mentoring King and orchestrating the Montgomery bus boycott.
And his influence still guides activism today, reminding younger generations of the power the community holds in driving lasting change through nonviolence, said David J. Johns, a queer Black leader based in Washington, D.C.
''Being an architect of not just that moment but of the movement, has enabled so many of us to continue to do things that are a direct result of his teaching and sacrifice,'' said Johns. He is the CEO and executive director of the National Black Justice Collective, which attributes its advocacy successes in the Black queer space to Rustin's legacy.