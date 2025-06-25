A battered Iran faces an uncertain future after its grinding war with Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The bombing has quieted in Iran's 12-day conflict with Israel. Now its battered theocracy and 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei must regroup and rebuild in a changed landscape.
Israeli airstrikes decimated the upper ranks of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard and depleted its arsenal of ballistic missiles. Israeli missiles and American bunker buster bombs damaged the nuclear program — though how much remains disputed. Khamenei went into deep isolation in an undisclosed location, appearing only twice in videos as the Israelis had free rein over the country's skies.
Iran's self-described ''Axis of Resistance,'' a group of allied countries and militias in the Mideast, has been mauled by the Israelis since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Foreign support Tehran may have expected from China and Russia never materialized. At home, old problems remain, particularly an economy wrecked by international sanctions, corruption and mismanagement.
''Iran's leadership has been dealt a heavy blow and will be conscious of preserving the ceasefire, which gives the regime breathing room and allows space to focus on internal security and reconstruction,'' the Eurasia Group said in an analysis Wednesday.
Shoring up loyalty
One thing Israel's campaign showed was how much its intelligence agencies have infiltrated Iran — particularly its swift pinpointing of military and Guard commanders and top nuclear scientists for strikes.
The No. 1 task for Khamenei may be to root out any suspected disloyalty in the ranks.
''There must be some sort of purge. But who will implement it? That is the question,'' said Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.