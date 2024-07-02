A 23-year-old man faces federal charges of setting an Eden Prairie home on fire, injuring his 9-month-old son while apparently targeting the child's mother.

The child — one of four total in the house at the time of the blaze — was rescued by firefighters, who came upon the infant on the floor of the home's second level and not breathing at the time, according to a criminal complaint. The boy began breathing in an ambulance shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, the home that was set ablaze, on the 8500 block of Cardiff Lane, was significantly damaged, and will be demolished. The other three children and an adult escaped unharmed.

Abdirahman Abdi Abdullahi was charged with one count of arson, causing injury to a minor. An attorney representing him did not immediately return a request for comment late Monday.

At the time of the fire — the morning of May 31 — Abdullahi was on probation for violating a restraining order that barred him from contacting the mother of his child, according to court records. Three days earlier, Abdullahi sent the mother a text message that said, "when I see u I'm smoke u."

Investigators turned up surveillance footage that shows Abdullahi buying a gas can at a nearby gas station, driving a red Jeep Cherokee to the area of the home and after parking, walking in the direction of the home with the gas can, the complaint said. Cellphone tower records also place Abdullahi's phone near the home in the minutes leading up to the fire.

Through text messages and Cash App activity, investigators allege that Abdullahi paid a man to rent the Jeep Cherokee for him.

Abdullahi was arrested the day of the fire and remains in custody. Investigators found clothing that matched the man seen in surveillance videos with the gas can, the complaint said.