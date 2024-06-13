MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old child was shot and killed early Thursday in Milwaukee, police said, becoming the fourth young gunshot victim in the city in recent weeks.
The child died at a hospital following the shooting, which occurred just after midnight. Police are searching for ''unknown suspects,'' Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in an email.
A 10-year-old girl was killed May 31 in Milwaukee while sleeping in her bed. A few weeks earlier, two teenagers were fatally shot by another teen.
