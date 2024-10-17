“Magda” is an engaging read, though Montague does herself no favors with a confusing beginning — the novel opens with a character who disappears for most of the book — and long-winded sentences that require more than one read. “Following that initial grieving period, Gwen’s resultant issue was a fixation with mortality that sank tenterhooks into her daily life, rendering most endeavors doomed from the outset” is quite the line to encounter on the very first page.