World

A 7-year-old boy has been killed in a house explosion in northeast England

A 7-year-old boy was killed and six people have been hospitalized after an explosion inside a house in Newcastle, northeast England on Wednesday, police said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 16, 2024 at 2:46PM

LONDON — A 7-year-old boy was killed and six people have been hospitalized after an explosion inside a house in Newcastle, northeast England on Wednesday, police said.

Drone photos show the middle house of a row of six reduced to a pile of smoldering rubble, with other homes badly damaged. Rescue worker with search dogs combed the wreckage after firefighters used hoses to put out lingering flames,

Superintendent Darren Adams of Northumbria Police said the boy had died at the scene of the overnight blast, and the six hospitalized people had ''varying injuries.''

Police said the cause was being investigated. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said his department was ''working with Northern Gas Networks to provide all possible assistance and support.''

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

EU and Gulf leaders meet for first summit against background of Mideast turmoil

The leaders of the European Union and six Gulf nations met for an inaugural summit on Wednesday against a backdrop of turmoil in the Middle East and struggles to find a unified position on the war in Ukraine and relations with Russia.

World

Israeli strikes kill 25 in Lebanon, including in a town with a dark history of civilian deaths

card image
World

A Russian rescued after 67 days adrift in the chilly Sea of Okhotsk describes his ordeal