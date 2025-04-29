World

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off New Zealand

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the west coast of New Zealand. There is no tsunami warning.

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 2:12PM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the west coast of New Zealand. There is no tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred shortly after 1 a.m. local time. It was 187 miles (300 kilometers) southwest of Invercargill, New Zealand, and six miles (10 kilometers) under the sea.

Monitors in New Zealand described the quake as moderate. There were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand, which is home to 5 million people, sits on the ''Ring of Fire,'' an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Spain and Portugal focus on the cause of the huge blackout after power is almost fully restored

The cause of Spain and Portugal's widespread blackouts remained a mystery on Tuesday, with some isolated disruption remaining after power was largely restored to both countries.

World

Canada's Liberals celebrate a stunning win and the populist challenger loses his seat

World

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off New Zealand