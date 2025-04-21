A 6-hour morning routine? First, try a few simple habits to start your day

Starting with brushing his teeth before 4 a.m., influencer Ashton Hall says he also swims, meditates, journals, rubs his face with banana peel, lifts weights, submerges his face in ice water and accomplishes much more every day before breakfast around 9:30.
A video of his morning routine has racked up millions of views on social media, while sparking reactions that range from disbelief to awe. It also jumpstarted the conversation online about how best to start the day, even if a six-hour regimen is ambitious to say the least.
Don't worry, said Kamalyn Kaur, a psychotherapist in Cheshire, England. You don't need to start your day with dozens of activities to improve it. But she said it is a good idea to reevaluate how you get going because setting up a relaxed, structured morning will pay dividends for your energy and mood.
''It just sets the tone for the rest of your day,'' said Kaur, an anxiety expert who advises new clients to start by reevaluating how they spend the morning. ''If you set yourself up and you start your day properly, you start off feeling good, you feel organized.''
The case for establishing a morning routine
As a professor of workplace psychology at The University of Oklahoma, Shawn McClean has spent years studying how work life is influenced by the rest of your life.
He said accomplishing tasks in the same order every morning is helpful because people have limited mental bandwidth before they have to recharge. The brain subconsciously reserves resources for tasks that require higher-level thinking, so routines are a type of mental shortcut.
''We're cognitive misers,'' McClean said. ''We don't like to use our mental energy on things that aren't important.''