World

A 5.7 magnitude quake strikes near the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and causes minor damage

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in waters northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday, causing minor damage.

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 12:46PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck in waters northeast of the Dominican Republic late Monday, causing minor damage.

Officials in neighboring Puerto Rico said the quake left some neighborhoods in the northwest town of Utuado without power.

The quake hit some 48 miles (77 kilometers) north-northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at a depth of 42 miles (about 68 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least a dozen aftershocks have occurred since then, the agency said.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are located in a high seismic activity zone, given that the North American Plate and the northeast corner of the Caribbean plate meet in that area.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire is in effect after deal initially faltered

card image

U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was in effect Tuesday after the deal initially faltered, and the American leader expressed deep frustration with both sides.

World

Russian attacks kill 18 civilians in Ukraine as Zelenskyy seeks more Western help

World

Royal upgrade: Trump will stay at the Dutch king's palace during his NATO visit