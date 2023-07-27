WASHINGTON — A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.
The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday.
Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.
The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.
Nation
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
Poor track conditions that should have been flagged by a freight railroad company's inspectors caused the derailment of an Amtrak train in Montana that killed three people and injured 49 others in 2021, federal investigators said Thursday in a final report.
Sports
The Angels say they won't trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers
Shohei Ohtani looked his manager in the eye and in just a few words, left no doubt of his intentions.
Nation
A staffer recalls chaos and wound at key sentencing hearing for a Michigan school shooter
Prosecutors began making their case Thursday for a life sentence for a Michigan teenager who killed four students at his high school in 2021, introducing dark journal entries, chilling video and testimony from a wounded staff member who dropped to the floor to block her door.
Variety
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinéad O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.