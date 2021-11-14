A 39-year-old Taylors Falls man was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon in Shafer Township, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
Ryan W. Schmidt was driving eastbound on Furuby Road near Shady Oak Trail when he left the roadway, hit a driveway embankment and rolled several times.
He was the only person in the car, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
Witnesses to the crash attempted to save Schmidt's life before emergency responders arriving. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash along with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
Matt McKinney • 612-217-1747
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies
Bob Bondurant, a former champion race car driver who opened a high-performance driving school in 1968 and taught numerous A-list actors for their movie roles, has died. He was 88.
Local
A 39-year-old Taylors Falls man killed in car crash
Authorities say speed appears to be factor in crash
Local
Minneapolis school bus drivers threaten strike
School officials say they are committed to reaching an agreement
Business
Disney's 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend
Disney and Marvel's "Eternals" took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it's still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like "Clifford the Big Red Dog."
World
Japan's former princess leaves for US with commoner husband
A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance.