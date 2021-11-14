A 39-year-old Taylors Falls man was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon in Shafer Township, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan W. Schmidt was driving eastbound on Furuby Road near Shady Oak Trail when he left the roadway, hit a driveway embankment and rolled several times.

He was the only person in the car, and speed appears to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses to the crash attempted to save Schmidt's life before emergency responders arriving. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash along with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

