"We'll get this done by the end of summer."

That was what Dan Haegert's neighbor in Lansing, Mich., told him one summer afternoon in 1976 when Haegert decided to restore his father's 1931 Ford Model A to its original luster.

The deadline turned out to be a tad optimistic. It was off by 30 years.

As for the neighbor, he dropped out of the project before summer's end, said Dr. Stan Haegert, Dan's son. But his father pushed on, doing the work solo.

The father and son were reminiscing about the car at the assisted-living center in Denver where Dan resides, about a 20-minute drive from his son's home. Dan, who has dementia, smiled throughout the conversation, chiming in here and there, agreeing with his son's evocative memories.

In 1968, Dan bought the Model A from his father for $1. Stan recalled a road trip that the family took with a U-Haul hitched behind their 1968 Ford Galaxie to cart the automobile from their grandparents' house in Kansas to their home in Michigan.

Stan and Deb Haegert enjoyed a ride in Lafayette, Colo., in their restored 1931 Ford Model A.

Originally, Stan said, his father didn't intend to do much to the car.

"Shined it up a little bit, and then you drove it as is," he reminded his dad. "You got it back in running condition, and you used to drop us off at high school in the Model A, which was always interesting."

The Model A was Ford's second blockbuster after the Model T and helped cement the age of the automobile. About 5 million of them, not including commercial vehicles, were built in two dozen body styles between 1928 and 1931. It's estimated that between 250,000 and 500,000 remain. The Haegerts' is a Deluxe Slant Windshield model.

Dan taught his son to drive it when he was 14. After Stan and his sister left for college, the car sat in the garage for nearly a decade. At one point, to Stan's chagrin, his sister, Gwen, painted the car red.

Stan doesn't remember what eventually motivated his father to restore it, but when the project began in 1976, Stan said, his father dismantled the Model A in the backyard and created a road map of its innards.

He "was an incredible detail person," said Deb Haegert, Stan's wife. "He would label everything, put it on a pegboard and have it all organized. He was very precise."

DIY to the max

To lift the car's body off the chassis, Dan rigged a tripod of wood and wedged it against a pine tree to stabilize it. Next, he constructed a sandblasting cabinet in his garage. The container had two giant cutout holes filled by a pair of rubber gloves so he could insert his hands into the apparatus and shoot pressurized sand onto individual components, stripping away rust and old paint.

Dan, who taught instrumental music, took welding classes at the community college to learn how to fuse and repair rusted parts of the car's exterior and replace worn-out steel joints. The manifold heater, which draws heat from the engine to warm the interior, was so deteriorated that he built a new one from scratch. After work on the undercarriage was complete, he primed the chassis with three coats of paint.

Although he did the work himself, Stan said, his father sought advice from his fellow members at a local Model A club. He also attended swap meets where he met other enthusiasts with whom he could trade parts and gain instruction when challenges arose.

"His persistence is what I admire the most," Stan said. Turning to his dad, he added: "You're a tinkerer. If ever there was a problem that needed to be solved, you would stick on that problem until you got it solved."

In 1986, Dan and his wife moved to Arkansas to care for her aging parents. He dismantled his workshop in Michigan and reassembled it at their new home. And then he resumed work on his pet project, which is now in Stan's possession.

Dan added some "aftermarket modifications," including turn signal lights and an exterior trunk (an accessory that was available when the car was first built). He also replaced the original electrical system, which had a generator, with an alternator. And he added a splash system oil filter to keep the engine clean and extend its life.

Stan's mother, the family bookkeeper, kept all the receipts. The total cost to bring the classic back to life was $20,000. Stan estimates that's also about what he'd get if he sold the car now, but he has no intention of doing so. He and his wife use it as a second vehicle during the summer to "exercise" the engine.