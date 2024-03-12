MULTAN, Pakistan ? A three-story residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, leaving nine people dead, authorities said.
Rubble from the collapsed building also fell on nearby homes, wounding several people in Multan, a city in the eastern Punjab province, senior government official Rizwan Qadeer said.
He said the dead included four members from a family.
Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where many are poorly constructed with cheap building materials and safety guidelines are ignored to cut costs.
In June 2020, 22 people died when an apartment building collapsed in Karachi, the country's largest city.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Haiti's premier to resign once transitional council created and interim leader named, official says
Caribbean leaders said late Monday that they ''acknowledge the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry'' once a transitional presidential council is created and an interim premier named.
World
A 3-story building collapses in central Pakistan, killing 9 people and injuring 2 others
A three-story residential building collapsed in central Pakistan early Tuesday, leaving nine people dead, authorities said.
World
Protests drove Nepal's king off the throne 16 years ago. Now, protests are trying to bring him back
Sixteen years ago, mass protests in Nepal forced then-King Gyanendra Shah to give up the throne and clear the way for a republic. Now, a new wave of protest is trying to bring him back.
World
Ukraine's first Oscar is hailed as a reminder of war's horrors as Russian drones strike buildings
Ukraine awoke Monday to another day of war — Russian drones blasted buildings in the Kharkiv and Odesa regions — but also the news it had won its first Oscar.
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels target a Liberian-flagged ship in Red Sea with missiles, authorities say
Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea with missiles on Monday, producing an explosion near the vessel but causing no damage, authorities said.