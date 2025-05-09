A 2012 video shows comments from new pope that disappoint LGBTQ activists

''He is humble, reserved, straightforward, trustworthy. I think he brings a wealth of experience not only (from) his long time in Peru working with the poor, but also in the Vatican,'' Martin said. ''It's rare to come in contact with someone who is actually humble and not pretending to be humble. And he's the real deal. And that really cemented my respect for him. He always treated me with great respect, dignity, friendship. He's a man of few words, and I'll say that when he talked, people listened.''