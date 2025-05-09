A 2012 video shows comments from new pope that disappoint LGBTQ activists

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV, in remarks in 2012 when he was the Augustinian prior general in Chicago, made comments critical of what he called the ''homosexual lifestyle'' and the role of mass media in promoting acceptance of same-sex relationships that conflicted with Catholic doctrine.
Reports about the 2012 comments emerged after Thursday's election of U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost to succeed Pope Francis; he took the name Leo XIV.
The remarks were ''disappointing,'' said Francis DeBernardo of New Ways Ministry, a U.S.-based group that advocates for greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ Catholics in the church.
''We pray that in the 13 years that have passed, 12 of which were under the papacy of Pope Francis, that his (Leo's) heart and mind have developed more progressively on LGBTQ+ issues, and we will take a wait-and-see attitude to see if that has happened,'' DeBernardo said in a statement.
A 2012 video provided to Catholic News Service, the news agency of the U.S. bishops conference, featured Prevost's address to the world Synod of Bishops against the backdrop of images from popular TV series and movies.
''Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel, for example abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia,'' Prevost said.
He singled out ''how alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed in television programs and cinema today.''
When he became a cardinal in 2023, Catholic News Service asked him if his views had changed. He acknowledged Pope Francis' call for a more inclusive church, saying Francis ''made it very clear that he doesn't want people to be excluded simply on the basis of choices that they make, whether it be lifestyle, work, way to dress, or whatever.''