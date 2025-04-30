A 180-year-old private South Carolina university is closing after a $6M fundraising drive fails

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 180-year-old private Christian university in South Carolina is closing at the end of the semester after failing to raise $6 million to keep its doors open.
Limestone University officials said that after two weeks of furious fundraising and other actions, they collected just a little over $2 million and had no choice but to close its campus in Gaffney and its online programs.
''Our Limestone spirit will endure through the lives of our students and alumni who carry it forward into the world,'' said Randall Richardson, chair of Limestone University's trustees. ''Though our doors may close, the impact of Limestone University will live on.''
The university stunned its students, alumni and community when it announced earlier in April without warning that it was in such bad financial shape that without an immediate infusion of $6 million it would have to close.
More than 200 people gave a total of about $2.1 million, but it was not enough. The university said the donations will be returned.
South Carolina lawmakers decided not to step in because Limestone University is a private institution.
Private colleges and universities like Limestone have been closing at a rate of about two per month, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.
More colleges around the country have been closing as they cope with steep declines in enrollment, a consequence of both changing demographics and the effects of the pandemic.